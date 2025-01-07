Ukraine Says Conducting Combat Operations in Russia’s Kursk Region

Ukraine said Tuesday its forces struck a Russian military "command post" in Russia's Kursk region during "combat operations," while backtracking on a claim it had launched a fresh offensive in the border area.

Russia's army said over the weekend that Kyiv was mounting a "counterattack" in the region, where Ukraine's forces have held onto a swathe of territory since a shock incursion last August.

In an English-language statement, Kyiv's army said it had launched a "high-precision" strike near the village of Belaya — southeast of Kyiv-controlled territory — without saying if it had used Western long-range weapons.

An original version of the statement, published by the Ukrainian General Staff on its Telegram account, said Ukraine had launched "new offensive operations" in the Kursk region.

The post was then edited and the reference to a "new offensive" removed.