Russia Says Ukraine Drones Targeted Nuclear Plant

At least three Ukrainian drones attempted to attack a Russian nuclear plant located some 110 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, Russia’s state nuclear plant operator said Friday.

Rosenergoatom stressed that the incident at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant did not cause any damage or affect the plant's operations.

“We confirm that on the evening of Oct. 26, 2023, an attack by three enemy drones on the Kursk NPP was stopped,” Rosenergoatom said in a statement.

“This [attack] did not affect the operation of the plant,” it added. “There are no casualties or damage. Law enforcement agencies are working at the site.”

Ukraine has not commented on Rosenergoatom’s claims of the thwarted drone strike.