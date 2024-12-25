4 Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Kursk Region, Governor Says

At least four people were killed and five others were injured in a Ukrainian attack on the town of Lgov in Russia’s southwestern Kursk region, local authorities said Wednesday.

“According to preliminary reports, the barbaric shelling of peaceful Lgov by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has claimed three lives, with a fourth person succumbing to their injuries later in the hospital,” acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein wrote on Telegram.

Khinshtein said five people were hospitalized, including one woman in critical condition, and noted they were receiving “medical and psychological assistance.”

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, alleged that the attack was carried out with U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets.

Eyewitness video shared by state media showed an apartment block with its roof blown off, windows shattered and nearby cars crushed by debris from the building.