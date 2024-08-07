‘Why Did Our State Allow This?’: Russians in Border Region Slam Officials’ Inaction as Ukrainian Forces Attack

Residents of Russia’s Kursk region bordering Ukraine are appealing to authorities for help with evacuating and accusing them of taking insufficient action as an apparent attack by Kyiv’s forces continued for a second day.

While armed militants from Ukraine have conducted multiple incursions into Russia’s border regions since last year in retaliation to Moscow’s full-scale invasion against Kyiv, the latest attack appears larger in scale and more prepared than previous efforts.

Local officials reported at least five people killed and 24 injured in the Kursk region attack, which Russia said was carried out by some 300 Ukrainian troops, 11 tanks and over 20 armored vehicles.

The regional governor said Wednesday that the situation was "under control," adding that President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the attack and was "personally monitoring" the events.

“Over the past 24 hours, our region has been heroically resisting attacks by Ukrainian Nazis. All emergency services have been put on high alert,” Kursk Governor Alexei Smirnov said Wednesday, repeating the Kremlin’s unbacked claim that Kyiv’s government is controlled by neo-Nazis.

Smirnov said Wednesday that authorities had helped “several thousand people” to evacuate.

However, a Moscow Times reporter saw residents of border areas in the Kursk region accusing officials of not doing enough to help them on social media.

“Nobody cared about us... the refugees from that ‘country’ [Ukraine] were given everything at once... and [local] people left for nowhere and with nothing,” wrote Lika Ivanova from Sudzha, a town in the Kursk region that came under massive shelling on Tuesday.

“Why did our state allow this? If you can't protect your people, do an evacuation. As a result, there are victims again,” Kursk resident Andrei Nezlobin posted on the VKontakte social media platform.