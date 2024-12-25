Russia Launches Drones and Missiles at Ukraine in Christmas Day Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday denounced what he called an "inhumane" attack from Russia, which launched dozens of missiles and drones on Ukraine's energy grid.

The country woke up early Christmas Day to air raid sirens, shortly followed by air force reports that Russia had launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

"Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones. The target is our energy system," Zelensky said.

This was the 13th large-scale strike on Ukraine's energy system this year, the latest in Russia's campaign targeting the power grid during winter. The air force shot down over 50 missiles, Zelensky said.

"Unfortunately, there are some hits. As of now, there are blackouts in several regions," the Ukrainian president said.