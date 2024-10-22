Russian Troops Advance in Key Stronghold, Ukrainian Military Spokesman Says

Russian forces have advanced over a key waterway in the eastern Ukrainian stronghold of Chasiv Yar, a Ukrainian military official said, marking a setback for Kyiv's embattled forces.
The town of Chasiv Yar, which had an estimated pre-war population of around 12,000 people, sits on a strategic hilltop and its capture would likely speed Russian advances deeper in the war-battered Donetsk region.
"The enemy managed to break into our line of defense, but there is no critical failure and we are not about to lose Chasiv Yar. Fierce fighting continues now," a spokesman for Ukraine's 24th brigade told state-run media.
The spokesman, Ivan Petrychak, said that while Russian troops had crossed the canal on the eastern edge of the city, Ukrainian troops were containing the advance.
Russian forces have been pushing against outnumbered Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russia.
If Moscow captures the town, it would threaten some of the largest population centers in the industrial region, like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.
There have been sporadic reports that Russian forces previously crossed the canal, which serves as a de facto front line, in Chasiv Yar, and Ukraine has claimed to have fought them back.
Russian drone and artillery attacks meanwhile killed five people, including a child, in the northeastern Ukrainian regions of Sumy and Donetsk, officials said Tuesday.
Sumy lies across the border from the Kursk region in Russia, where Ukrainian troops launched a major offensive in August and have managed to hold large swathes of territory.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.