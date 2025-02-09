Russia Claims East Ukraine Village Near Strategic Town

Russia said Sunday that its forces had captured the eastern Ukrainian village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, near the strategic military hub of Chasiv Yar that Moscow is attempting to seize.

There is intensive fighting in the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, one of the last remaining urban areas blocking Russia from advancing further into the region, according to Russian military bloggers.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily briefing that "as a result of decisive attack actions, the South group of troops liberated the settlement of Orekhovo-Vasilevka in the Donetsk region," using the Russian name for the village.

Orikhovo-Vasylivka is located around 10 kilometres (six miles) north of Chasiv Yar and near the road to the Ukraine-held city of Sloviansk.