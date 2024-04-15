Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Shelling Kills 4 in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

By AFP
Vadym Filashkin / Facebook

Russian shelling killed four people in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, authorities said Monday, as Moscow's forces aim to push deeper into the war-battered region.

Donetsk region Governor Vadym Filashkin said attacks late Sunday against the mining town of Siversk, which is flanked by Russian forces, had led to the deaths.

"The city was shelled yesterday evening with multiple rocket launchers. It has now been established that four men aged 36 to 86 died as a result of this shelling," Filashkin wrote on social media.

Siversk, which had an estimated pre-war population of 11,000 people, has come under constant Russian shelling since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia claimed to have annexed the entire Donetsk region in September 2022 despite not fully controlling the region.

Officials have warned that the eastern front line has become increasingly precarious as Ukraine struggles to secure more arms from allies and recruit additional troops.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Donetsk

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'constant fire'

Russian Forces Ramp Up Pressure on Ukraine's Eastern Front

The Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region appears to be Moscow's next major target.
1 Min read
territory gain

Russia Says Captured Village in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces captured the village of Nevelske and had taken up "more favorable lines and positions."
1 Min read
fatal fire

Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk Kills 3, Russia Says

Video shared by Russian state media showed bodies lying on a street littered with debris and broken pieces of metal.
1 Min read
president's orders

Russia's Medvedev Says Visited Troops in Ukraine

"On the instructions of the president, I visited a firing range near the contact line on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the former president...
1 Min read