Russia Makes Steady Gains in Ukraine in October – Analysis

The Russian army made steady gains in Ukraine in October as it focused attacks on the eastern Donetsk region, an AFP analysis of data from the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) showed.

The region has suffered the most intense fighting of the almost four-year war and Ukraine is now scrambling to keep hold of the important city of Pokrovsk.

According to the analysis of data from ISW, which works with the Critical Threats Project, Russia took 461 square kilometers (286 square miles) from Ukraine in the month.

That pace was in line with the average monthly gain this year, down from a surge in July when Russia seized 634 square kilometers.

Russia now controls 81% of the Donetsk region, which it claims to have annexed and is fighting to secure full control over.

Moscow has demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from there, as well as from the Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as a precondition to peace talks, Kyiv has dismissed that as unacceptable.

Several rounds of negotiations have failed to break the deadlock over how to end the conflict.