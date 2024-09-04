×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Ukrainian Attack on Donetsk Region Market Kills 3, Moscow-Backed Official Says

The Sokol market in occupied Donetsk. Investigative Committee / Telegram

A Ukrainian attack on an open-air market in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk killed three people and injured five others, Moscow-backed authorities said Wednesday.

“Two men and one woman were killed in the Sokol market in Donetsk’s Kirovsky district, and five others were injured,” said Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed governor of the Donetsk region.

Pushilin claimed that the strike was carried out using NATO-standard artillery shells.

Videos published by Russian state media showed several storefronts that had been torn apart in the attack, along with destroyed vehicles and the blurred bodies of those who were killed.

In another part of Donetsk, a 20-year-old woman was reportedly injured by an explosive device dropped from a drone. Pushilin added that nine armed attacks were carried out by Ukrainian forces, using more than 15 munitions.

The Kremlin claims to have annexed the eastern Donetsk region, along with three other Ukrainian territories, in late 2022, though Russian forces are still fighting for complete control of the areas.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Occupied Ukraine , Donetsk

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Says Ukraine Struck Shopping Mall in Occupied Donetsk

Eyewitness videos shared on social media showed flames and thick black smoke engulfing the entirety of a large two-story structure.
1 Min read

U.S. Citizen Killed in Moscow-Held Donetsk – Russian Media

Russell Bentley, 64, was known to have fought with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and had been given Russian nationality.
1 Min read

Russia Says 3 Children Killed in Eastern Ukraine Shelling

"As a result of barbaric overnight shelling ... a direct hit was recorded on a house in the residential sector," the Russian-appointed mayor of Donetsk...
1 Min read

Russia-Installed Court Jails 3 Ukrainian Soldiers

The soldiers sentenced on Thursday all fought in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was captured by Russian forces last May.
1 Min read