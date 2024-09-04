Ukrainian Attack on Donetsk Region Market Kills 3, Moscow-Backed Official Says

A Ukrainian attack on an open-air market in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk killed three people and injured five others, Moscow-backed authorities said Wednesday.
“Two men and one woman were killed in the Sokol market in Donetsk’s Kirovsky district, and five others were injured,” said Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed governor of the Donetsk region.
Pushilin claimed that the strike was carried out using NATO-standard artillery shells.
Videos published by Russian state media showed several storefronts that had been torn apart in the attack, along with destroyed vehicles and the blurred bodies of those who were killed.
In another part of Donetsk, a 20-year-old woman was reportedly injured by an explosive device dropped from a drone. Pushilin added that nine armed attacks were carried out by Ukrainian forces, using more than 15 munitions.
The Kremlin claims to have annexed the eastern Donetsk region, along with three other Ukrainian territories, in late 2022, though Russian forces are still fighting for complete control of the areas.
