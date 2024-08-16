Russia Says Ukraine Struck Shopping Mall in Occupied Donetsk

A crowded shopping mall in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Donetsk caught fire after alleged Ukrainian shelling on Friday.
Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed governor of the Donetsk region, accused Ukrainian forces of wounding at least seven civilians in “targeted massive strikes” on southwestern Donetsk.
He said the attacks damaged a local hospital and burned the Galaktika shopping mall over an area of 10,000 square meters.
“Extinguishing the fire is complicated by the operational environment that’s forcing the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry workers to move to a safe distance,” Pushilin wrote on social media.
Ukraine has not commented on whether its forces were behind the strike.
Eyewitness videos shared on social media showed flames and thick black smoke engulfing the entirety of a large two-story structure in front of an empty parking lot.
Russia’s state-run news agency RIA Novosti later showed the destroyed front of the commercial building as smoke continued rising from the back.
The TASS news agency, citing the local emergency services, reported that two people may have been killed in the Galaktika shopping mall attack.
The Kremlin claimed to have annexed the Donetsk region and three other Ukrainian regions in late 2022 even though its forces were still fighting to control the territories.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.