Russia Says Ukraine Struck Shopping Mall in Occupied Donetsk

A crowded shopping mall in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Donetsk caught fire after alleged Ukrainian shelling on Friday.

Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed governor of the Donetsk region, accused Ukrainian forces of wounding at least seven civilians in “targeted massive strikes” on southwestern Donetsk.

He said the attacks damaged a local hospital and burned the Galaktika shopping mall over an area of 10,000 square meters.

“Extinguishing the fire is complicated by the operational environment that’s forcing the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry workers to move to a safe distance,” Pushilin wrote on social media.

Ukraine has not commented on whether its forces were behind the strike.