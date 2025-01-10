Ukrainian Airstrikes on Occupied Donetsk Kill 3, Moscow-Backed Official Says

At least three people were killed Friday morning and six others were wounded in Ukrainian strikes on Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, Moscow-backed officials said.

The Russian-installed governor of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said Ukraine struck a square in the region's main city of Donetsk with precision-guided long-range missiles fired by HIMARS rocket launchers.

The strike on Shakhtarska Ploshcha killed two people and wounded two others, Russia's Investigative Committee told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, accusing Ukraine of deliberately firing on civilian infrastructure.

A dashcam video released by Russian state media showed two large explosions followed by bursts of flame and several other explosions near a street where a bus and cars were passing.

Video footage filmed by investigators showed facades torn off and windows blown out in buildings, shrapnel holes in a car and what an investigator says were fragments from a HIMARS rocket.

The city of Donetsk has been under Russian control since 2014 and is far from the front line. However, it has been largely spared from the mass destruction wrought on other eastern Ukrainian cities by the war.

Ukraine also directly hit a multi-story apartment block in the town of Svitlodarsk closer to the front line, killing a woman and wounding four residents, Pushilin said.