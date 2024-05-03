Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Shelling Kills 2 in Eastern Donetsk Region

By AFP
Two people were killed Friday in a Russian attack on the city of Kurakhove, located in the eastern Donetsk region, which is bearing the brunt of ongoing fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

"Various high-rise buildings were damaged. Two people were injured, two people died," the head of the Ukrainian military administration Roman Padun said on social media.

Kurakhove is near the front lines in eastern Ukraine, around 40 kilometers west of the Moscow-controlled city of Donetsk.

Outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian troops in the wider region are struggling against Russian forces who are pushing toward the key town of Chasiv Yar.

Ukrainian officials have said Russian forces aimed to seize the hilltop town before May 9  when Russia marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during World War II  to give President Vladimir Putin a symbolic win.

In an interview with Britain's The Times, Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk described a dire situation around the key city.

"We are trying everything we can do to stop the Russian plan to capture Chasiv Yar before May 9," Pavliuk was quoted as saying. "But Russians have a 10-to-one ratio of artillery superiority there, and total air superiority."

Ukrainian forces have been suffering from ammunition shortages, partly due to delays in U.S. military aid, which was approved by President Joe Biden last week after Congress finally passed the package.

Biden vowed to ensure the aid shipments would reach Ukraine swiftly.

