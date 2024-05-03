Russian Shelling Kills 2 in Eastern Donetsk Region

Two people were killed Friday in a Russian attack on the city of Kurakhove, located in the eastern Donetsk region, which is bearing the brunt of ongoing fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

"Various high-rise buildings were damaged. Two people were injured, two people died," the head of the Ukrainian military administration Roman Padun said on social media.

Kurakhove is near the front lines in eastern Ukraine, around 40 kilometers west of the Moscow-controlled city of Donetsk.

Outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian troops in the wider region are struggling against Russian forces who are pushing toward the key town of Chasiv Yar.