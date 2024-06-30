Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Claims Two More East Ukrainian Villages

By AFP
Smoke rises from Novooleksadrivka on Jun. 30. 1 Siver Brigade/Telegram

Russia on Sunday claimed two more east Ukrainian villages as its forces have had the upper hand over Kyiv on the battlefield for months.

Moscow has claimed new villages in the east of Ukraine regularly for weeks, as outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces struggle to hold them back.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had "liberated the settlement" of Novooleksandrivka as the Russian army pushes further westw into the Donetsk region.

The village – which lies north west of occupied Ocheretyne – is now the most western point of the region that Moscow holds.

Moscow also said its forces captured the small village of Spirne, further north in the Donetsk region near the border with the neighboring Lugansk region.

Moscow's Ukraine offensive has dragged on for nearly two and a half years.

