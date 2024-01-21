Strike on Market Kills 27 in Russian-Held Donetsk

Updated with death toll.

A strike on a crowded market in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine left at least 27 people dead and dozens more wounded on Sunday, Moscow-backed officials said.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of a sharp escalation in attacks on civilian areas in the past two months.

Shattered storefronts and broken glass could be seen in videos shared by Russian state media, along with what appeared to be bodies lying on the ground nearby.

"Twenty-seven civilians were killed and another 25 people were injured of varying severity, among them two teenagers," said Denis Pushilin, head of the region's Russian-controlled administration.