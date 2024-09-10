Russia Says Captured Town, 3 Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it captured the town of Krasnohorivka in eastern Ukraine, as well as three villages in different parts of the Donetsk region.
The Russian military said its troops "liberated" the town and the villages of Hryhorivkа, Halytsynivka and Vodyane.
Krasnohorivka, which had a pre-war population of 16,000, is in an area where the front line has remained relatively unchanged for weeks. The town lies some 20 kilometers (32 miles) west of Russian-held Donetsk and had served as a key stronghold for Kyiv.
It became more vulnerable after the fall of nearby Marinka in December 2023 and Avdiivka in February.
Russian troops have been advancing steadily in the Donetsk region in recent weeks and are closing in on the town of Pokrovsk, a vital logistics and transport hub for Ukrainian forces.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that seizing the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland which includes the Donetsk region, was Russia's "primary objective."
Amid Moscow's creeping advance in the east, Ukraine last month launched an offensive into Russia's Kursk region, saying it had seized hundreds of square kilometers. Kyiv said one of its objectives with the incursion is to force Russia to redirect its troops from eastern Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.