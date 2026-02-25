Putin Awards ‘Hero of Russia’ Title to First Deputy PM Manturov

President Vladimir Putin has awarded the title of Hero of Russia to First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, various officials have said this week.
“By presidential decree, Denis Valentinovich [Manturov] has been awarded the highest title of ‘Hero of Russia’,” Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on Telegram as he congratulated the senior Kremlin official on his 57th birthday on Monday. Kadyrov himself received the title of Hero of Russia in 2004.
The award is the nation’s highest honor, generally associated with bravery in military service.
Anonymous sources cited by government-linked Telegram news channels claimed Manturov was bestowed the title for “Russia’s defense industry successes proven during the special military operation [in Ukraine] and on the international stage.”
A presidential decree confirming Manturov’s Hero of Russia title has not been officially published as of Wednesday evening.
Earlier in the day, Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardia) held an annual meeting where Manturov was present. Rosgvardia Director Viktor Zolotov introduced the deputy prime minister as a “Hero of Russia.”
Manturov, who served as Industry and Trade Minister before being promoted to his current post in May 2024, has seen his political star rise in recent years amid Russia’s prioritization of military production for the war and efforts to adapt trade to Western sanctions.
