Ukrainian Drones Attack Ethanol Plants in Russia’s Voronezh Region – Reports

Last week, Ukrainian drone strikes caused a fire at an ethanol plant in the Tambov region and two distilleries in the Tula region. Ukraine’s national security authorities confirmed those attacks, claiming they were disguised military facilities.

Gusev did not specify what kind of industrial sites were targeted in the overnight strikes, but several Telegram news channels with connections to Russian law enforcement claimed the drones attacked ethanol spirit plants.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said one Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Voronezh region overnight and a second the previous evening.

Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev said one attack took place in the region’s Anninsky District, where two workers were injured in a fire that broke out at an industrial facility. A second strike happened in the Novokhopyorsky District, with no injuries reported.

Authorities in southern Russia’s Voronezh region said early Monday that Ukrainian drones attacked two industrial sites overnight, with Russian media reporting that the unmanned aircraft targeted ethanol spirit plants.

