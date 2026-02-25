Russia’s Exiled Anti-War Movements Are Learning to Play the Long Game

In the four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, New Tuva has helped as many as 400 draft-eligible Tyvans escape death on the front lines. Working with lawyers, the Indigenous anti-war group from Russia took on even seemingly impossible cases, like helping two young conscripts desert from Russia’s frontline positions in July 2022. “Later, other anti-war organizations began using the safe route we had developed. To us, this was proof that even a small civic group can actually save people’s lives,” a volunteer for New Tuva told The Moscow Times. New Tuva is one of several dozen grassroots anti-war movements established by the Russian diaspora and recent exiles in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But while these groups were energized by a sense of urgency at the war’s outset, a litany of challenges has taken its toll over the past four years. “Many activists experienced emotional burnout, the team kept changing and the work became increasingly challenging,” the volunteer from New Tuva said. As the war enters its fifth year, the priorities of groups like New Tuva have shifted away from responding to the active hostilities in Ukraine. Instead, activists told The Moscow Times they are now focused on longer-term goals aimed at transforming Russian society and communities in exile. Going underground New Tuva’s members say the group emerged from a “spontaneous alliance” between already exiled Tyvans and those still at home who shared a “desire to stand up to the horror of war.” Tyva, the group’s native Mongolia-bordering republic with a Tyvan-majority population of just over 330,000, has suffered disproportionately high losses in the war. As of February 2026, 1,730 soldiers from the republic had been confirmed killed, the highest casualty rate relative to working-age men among Russia’s regions.

In November 2024, Russia designated New Tuva a “terrorist” organization, making any form of cooperation with it punishable by up to 20 years in prison and driving the group’s activities inside Russia underground. “Our movement faced difficulties… especially due to intensifying repression and the inability to lawfully help people inside Russia,” the volunteer from New Tuva said. While some of New Tuva’s founding members have exited, most of the remaining ones are in exile and say the focus of their work “has shifted toward international cooperation.” The new diaspora In Italy, Russi Contro la Guerra was born out of disjointed chat groups of Russian emigres scattered across different regions and cities. “Some of our members had taken part in protests before 2022...But it wasn’t any kind of organized group, so to speak. So yes, we consider the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the day when our group was created,” said group member Viktoriya Kokareva. In 2022, its members protested near Russian consulates in Italy, collected humanitarian aid for Ukraine and helped Ukrainian refugees and new Russian arrivals with integration.

While the group’s work was initially “reactionary,” its members now get together every year to set fresh strategic goals for the longer-term. “Our anti-war diaspora…is aimed not only at fighting for Ukraine’s victory and opposing the Putin regime, but also at bringing together Russians in emigration who stand for these values,” said Kokareva, who named “building horizontal connections” as one of the group’s key goals. “There is a very large segment of immigrants here who have completely different views on what is happening,” Kokareva told The Moscow Times. “So naturally, it is very important to preserve precisely the anti-war diaspora…because people often move to places like Italy and find it difficult to find their own community.” Going global Like New Tuva, other groups are also seizing momentum to turn from regional to global players. Sargylana Kondakova, the co-founder of Free Yakutia Foundation, the largest anti-war group from the republic of Sakha, said the group — which like New Tuva is labeled “terrorist” by Russia — is increasingly working with Indigenous allies from other parts of the world. “In the West, many people think that once Putin leaves, everything will be fine,” Kondakova told The Moscow Times. “But our task is to explain the very nature of Russian imperialism, because people tend to think that Russia is not an empire in the classical sense.” Free Buryatia Foundation, a group from the republic of Buryatia, is also turning its focus toward global partnerships and the growing diaspora, while its anti-war activities at home are increasingly centered on educating the public about Buryat history and the ripple effects of the war, as well as helping political prisoners. During the four years of war, Free Buryatia’s volunteers have processed around 10,000 requests for help with terminating a military contract, evacuation from Russia and obtaining political asylum in a safe country. Chingis Balbarov, a volunteer for Free Buryatia, said it no longer sees as many requests for help with evacuation or avoiding mobilization as it did in the outset of the invasion. “It looks like those who wanted to leave have more or less already left, and those who wanted to avoid mobilization have already found ways to do so,” Balbarov said.