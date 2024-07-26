Moscow Labels Dozens of Indigenous Groups, Free Russia Foundation as ‘Extremist’

Authorities in Moscow have added an unprecedented 54 Indigenous groups and the U.S.-based Free Russia Foundation to the country’s growing list of “extremist” organizations.
Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled the 55 seemingly unrelated organizations as “structural divisions” of the vaguely defined “Anti-Russian Separatist Movement,” which Russia’s Supreme Court banned as an “extremist” organization last month. Rights groups have said the authorities could use the designation as a pretext for the criminal prosecution of anti-war, anti-colonial or Indigenous rights activists.
The new list of 55 “extremist” groups includes the Asians of Russia and Free Buryatia foundations, the Free Ingria movement, the Sakha Pacifist Association community and the World Chechen Congress.
In the listing, the Justice Ministry described the “Anti-Russian Separatist Movement” as seeking to “destroy the multinational unity and territorial integrity of” the country. The “extremist” designation means anyone convicted of association with the vaguely defined organization could be imprisoned for up to six years.
Also among the organizations targeted was the Free Russia Foundation, which was already labeled “undesirable” in 2019. That designation carries imprisonment of up to four years for members and six years for leaders of “undesirable” organizations.
The Moscow Times has reached out to the Free Russia Foundation for comment.
Founded by a group of exiled activists in 2014, the Free Russia Foundation supports victims of political repression and civil society.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.