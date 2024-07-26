Moscow Labels Dozens of Indigenous Groups, Free Russia Foundation as ‘Extremist’

Authorities in Moscow have added an unprecedented 54 Indigenous groups and the U.S.-based Free Russia Foundation to the country’s growing list of “extremist” organizations.

Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled the 55 seemingly unrelated organizations as “structural divisions” of the vaguely defined “Anti-Russian Separatist Movement,” which Russia’s Supreme Court banned as an “extremist” organization last month. Rights groups have said the authorities could use the designation as a pretext for the criminal prosecution of anti-war, anti-colonial or Indigenous rights activists.

The new list of 55 “extremist” groups includes the Asians of Russia and Free Buryatia foundations, the Free Ingria movement, the Sakha Pacifist Association community and the World Chechen Congress.

In the listing, the Justice Ministry described the “Anti-Russian Separatist Movement” as seeking to “destroy the multinational unity and territorial integrity of” the country. The “extremist” designation means anyone convicted of association with the vaguely defined organization could be imprisoned for up to six years.

Also among the organizations targeted was the Free Russia Foundation, which was already labeled “undesirable” in 2019. That designation carries imprisonment of up to four years for members and six years for leaders of “undesirable” organizations.

The Moscow Times has reached out to the Free Russia Foundation for comment.

Founded by a group of exiled activists in 2014, the Free Russia Foundation supports victims of political repression and civil society.