Russia Jails Buryat Activist 7 Years in Absentia for ‘War Fakes’ 

A court in the Siberian republic of Buryatia on Friday sentenced the head of the anti-war advocacy group Free Buryatia Foundation to seven years of prison in absentia for spreading “war fakes.”

Russian authorities accused activist Alexandra Garmazhapova of spreading “knowingly false information” about the Russian Armed Forces in a video about Russian servicemen who were detained in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region last year after refusing to continue fighting in the war.

“I don’t consider this [ruling] a legal document that can be taken seriously — that’s my principled position,” Garmazhapova, who currently resides outside Russia, told The Moscow Times.

“We were dealing with a fake legislation and a fake court, so the result is a fake verdict,” she added.