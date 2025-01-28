Activist Viktoria Maladaeva Uplifts Russia’s Indigenous Peoples With Power of Unity

Viktoria Maladaeva, an activist from the eastern Siberian republic of Buryatia, is one of the most recognizable faces of Russia’s Indigenous rights movement. In 2022, she became a leading figure in civil society’s resistance to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine when she co-founded the Free Buryatia Foundation, an advocacy group established to support conscientious objectors from Buryatia. Nearly three years since the start of the war, Maladaeva’s activism has expanded far beyond the borders of her Siberian homeland. She now heads Indigenous of Russia, a project aimed at fostering closer ties between Russia’s nearly 200 Indigenous peoples and minorities. The Moscow Times spoke to Maladaeva, who lives in the U.S. with her family, about her journey as an activist, Indigenous people’s view of Russia’s “liberal opposition” and the future of Buryatia: This interview has been edited for length and clarity. MT: Can you recall your first step as an activist? VM: I have always tried to fight against injustice, even in my school years. I was the editor-in-chief of my boarding school’s newspaper and didn’t shy away from exposing our problems, including abuse by the teaching staff. When I moved to St. Petersburg, I went on to compete in the Mrs. St. Petersburg beauty pageant despite hearing that I could not do so because I am not [ethnic] Russian. My participation in the contest prompted a wave of online bullying [because of my opposition-oriented political views]. Since then I have used my platform to speak out against injustice and racism. My activism culminated in 2022 with the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I knew that I couldn’t just stand by and watch it unfold, so I used my platform to spread the truth, to speak out against the war and Russian occupation of Ukraine.

Viktoria Maladaeva. indigenousofrussia / Instagram

And how was the Free Buryatia Foundation created? Back then, in 2022, it was an outlier in the Russian political landscape… Everything started with two Instagram Stories I made in the first few days of the war. One of those posts contained a seemingly rhetorical question: ‘I wonder how many Buryats are participating in this war?’ But I received a flood of messages in response. The messages were so many that I realized I could no longer read and respond to all of them alone, so I asked my friends to help me first…I then decided to gather a group of other Buryats who were ready to speak out against the war. I reached out to [Buryat activists] Dorji Dugarov and Natalia Arno, whom I had known since before the full-scale invasion, and wrote to many other friends and acquaintances. A group of us met for an hours-long Zoom call in March 2022 and from there on we started to record anti-war videos and make [social media] posts, which were met with overwhelmingly positive feedback. Alexandra Garmazhapova soon suggested that we should establish a foundation and I agreed. I invited many politically aware and energetic people I knew to join Free Buryatia and we built it together from the ground up. Why did you leave Free Buryatia in 2023? Let’s say we had some moral disagreements [with remaining members]... The final straw was [when a lead member] refused to write a letter of support for a humanitarian visa for a Buryatia-based activist who was recently visited by an FSB agent [and feared for her safety]. Our foundation had always claimed that we help Buryats, yet there we were refusing assistance to a woman who was clearly in danger. To me, this was pure hypocrisy, and I couldn’t come to terms with it. There were already tensions due to…occasional open criticism of other Indigenous activists, and the tendency to turn a blind eye to blatant racism or arrogance from some individuals within the Russian opposition. It felt like we were ignoring the racism of those within the ‘inner circle’ while openly criticizing the actions of others. It became clear that some people [in the leadership] were using the foundation not to provide genuine help [to others] but for personal benefits. How did the idea to create Indigenous of Russia come about? What is the main mission of this project? The idea to create Indigenous of Russia was born out of my exit from the Free Buryatia Foundation…I realized at some point that I and some other members of the Foundation had divergent goals. When I left, about 80% of the members followed me, and together with some of them, we launched Indigenous of Russia. We created Indigenous of Russia with a mission to unite Russia’s Indigenous peoples, raise awareness about their struggles and advocate and promote their rights. All of us suffer from Russian colonialism equally and our power is in unity — I think most other Indigenous activists also realize and believe in that.