Russia Says Downed Drones, Missiles Over Kursk Region Amid Border Incursion

Ukraine lobbed missiles and drones at southwestern Russia's Kursk region overnight, the local governor said Wednesday, a day after pro-Kyiv forces stormed across the border with tanks and armored vehicles.
"Two Ukrainian missiles were shot down by air defense systems in the Kursk region," acting governor Alexei Smirnov wrote on Telegram, adding that three drones were also destroyed.
On Tuesday afternoon, Russia's Defense Ministry said it had rushed troops and aviation units to the border in the Kursk region after a morning raid by Ukrainian units — the latest such attack in the conflict.
The incursion was carried out by some 300 troops, 11 tanks and more than 20 armored vehicles, according to the Russian military.
At least five people were killed throughout the day and 28 others were wounded, Smirnov and local health authorities said.
Ukrainian drones also targeted residential buildings in the border regions of Voronezh and Belgorod, with damage but no casualties reported, local officials said on Wednesday.
Armed combatants from Ukraine have carried out a number of incursions into Russia’s border regions since last year. These attacks have often involved paramilitary groups formed by Russian nationals who opposed the Kremlin.
