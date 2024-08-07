×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russia Says Downed Drones, Missiles Over Kursk Region Amid Border Incursion

By AFP
The town of Sudzha in the Kursk region after Ukrainian shelling. Social media

Ukraine lobbed missiles and drones at southwestern Russia's Kursk region overnight, the local governor said Wednesday, a day after pro-Kyiv forces stormed across the border with tanks and armored vehicles.

"Two Ukrainian missiles were shot down by air defense systems in the Kursk region," acting governor Alexei Smirnov wrote on Telegram, adding that three drones were also destroyed.

On Tuesday afternoon, Russia's Defense Ministry said it had rushed troops and aviation units to the border in the Kursk region after a morning raid by Ukrainian units the latest such attack in the conflict.

The incursion was carried out by some 300 troops, 11 tanks and more than 20 armored vehicles, according to the Russian military.

At least five people were killed throughout the day and 28 others were wounded, Smirnov and local health authorities said.

Ukrainian drones also targeted residential buildings in the border regions of Voronezh and Belgorod, with damage but no casualties reported, local officials said on Wednesday.

Armed combatants from Ukraine have carried out a number of incursions into Russia’s border regions since last year. These attacks have often involved paramilitary groups formed by Russian nationals who opposed the Kremlin.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kursk , Drones

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

car struck

3 Killed by Ukrainian Drone Attack Inside Russia – Governor

A Ukrainian drone fired a rocket at a civilian car in a village in the Korenevski district, Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said.
1 Min read
overnight barrage

Russia Says Destroyed 47 Ukrainian Drones

The Russian army said drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, Kursk region, Volgograd region and Rostov region.
2 Min read
blackout

Russian Villages Lose Power After Ukraine Drone Strike

The Kursk region's governor said a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on an electricity substation near the border.
1 Min read
cross-border strike

Ukrainian Drones Target Western Russia's Kursk Region

The two drone attacks damaged buildings and blew out windows, according to the Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit.
1 Min read