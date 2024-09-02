Putin Says Kursk Incursion Will Not Stop Russian Advance in Eastern Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Kyiv's incursion into southwestern Russia's Kursk region will not halt Moscow's advance in eastern Ukraine and vowed to deal with what he called Ukrainian "bandits" on Russian territory.

Ukraine's surprise incursion into the Kursk region on Aug. 6 has so far displaced around 130,000 people, with Kyiv's forces having seized control of dozens of towns and villages near the border in an attempt to divert forces away from the front line in eastern Ukraine.

However, Russian forces have pressed on with their advance in the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Their calculation was to stop our offensive actions in key parts of the Donbas," Putin told a group of students in the republic of Tyva. "The result is known... They did not achieve stopping our advance in the Donbas."