Putin Urges Ukrainian Troops in Kursk Region to Surrender

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged Ukrainian forces in the southwestern Kursk region to surrender after his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump asked him to spare the lives of “thousands of Ukrainian troops.”

“We have reviewed today’s statement by U.S. President Trump…we emphasize that Ukrainian militants have committed numerous crimes against civilians in the incursion zone,” Putin said in a televised address, adding that Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office classified “these actions” as terrorism.

“I want to emphasize that if they lay down their arms and surrender, their lives will be guaranteed, and they will be treated with dignity in accordance with international law and the laws of the Russian Federation,” Putin said.

“In this context, for President Trump’s call to be effectively implemented, the Ukrainian military-political leadership must issue the appropriate order to their military units to lay down arms and surrender,” he added.