Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Russian Strikes Kill 4 in Kyiv Region

By AFP
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a destroyed building in the Kyiv region. V_Zelenskiy_official / Telegram

Russian drone and missile strikes near Ukraine's capital and several other regions killed four people and wounded 15, the authorities said Saturday.

Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said four of the 15 injured were in critical condition and four people had died in attacks that "targeted ordinary settlements in the region: residential buildings, educational institutions, businesses and critical infrastructure."

He said he had "information about 30 damaged sites."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said rescue and clearing up operations were underway "in the Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions."

"The main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region, but unfortunately, there were also direct hits on and damage to ordinary residential buildings, schools and civilian businesses," he said.

The air force said Russia had launched 430 drones and 68 missiles, adding that air defense had intercepted 402 and 68 of them respectively.

Peace talks spearheaded by the United States aiming to halt more than four years of fighting have been derailed by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Zelensky on Friday also expressed concern that the temporary easing of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil would bring Moscow new revenue to finance its war effort.

Russia's invasion sparked the bloodiest war in Europe since World War II, forcing the displacement of millions and killing hundreds of thousands of soldiers and civilians on both sides.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kyiv

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Drone Strike on Kyiv Kills One, Several Wounded – City Officials

A Russian drone attack targeted the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Saturday, killing one person and wounding seven, authorities said.
2 Min read

Russian Air Barrage Kills 4 in Kyiv

Another 20 people were injured in the Ukrainian capital, officials said, while other regions across the country also came under attack.
2 Min read

Russian Overnight Attacks on Ukraine Kill 6

The strikes came less than two days after Russia finished hosting the BRICS summit, where Putin faced calls from world leaders to end the war.
2 Min read

Devastated By Russian Strike, Kyiv’s Largest Children’s Hospital Starts Long Road to Reconstruction

One month after the devastating strike that killed at least 42 people, including five children, Okhmatdyt staff are determined to restore the hospital...
3 Min read