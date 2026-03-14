Ukraine Says Russian Strikes Kill 4 in Kyiv Region

He said he had "information about 30 damaged sites."

Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said four of the 15 injured were in critical condition and four people had died in attacks that "targeted ordinary settlements in the region: residential buildings, educational institutions, businesses and critical infrastructure."

Russian drone and missile strikes near Ukraine's capital and several other regions killed four people and wounded 15, the authorities said Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said rescue and clearing up operations were underway "in the Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions."

"The main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region, but unfortunately, there were also direct hits on and damage to ordinary residential buildings, schools and civilian businesses," he said.

The air force said Russia had launched 430 drones and 68 missiles, adding that air defense had intercepted 402 and 68 of them respectively.

Peace talks spearheaded by the United States aiming to halt more than four years of fighting have been derailed by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Zelensky on Friday also expressed concern that the temporary easing of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil would bring Moscow new revenue to finance its war effort.

Russia's invasion sparked the bloodiest war in Europe since World War II, forcing the displacement of millions and killing hundreds of thousands of soldiers and civilians on both sides.