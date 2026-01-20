Thousands in Kyiv Left Without Heating After Russian Strikes Batter Ukraine’s Energy Grid

Russian air attacks on Ukraine's energy grid have left thousands in Kyiv without heating in subzero temperatures, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Tuesday morning.
Klitschko said that, in addition to nearly 6,000 residential buildings losing heating, a large part of the city was also without running water. The temperature forecast in Kyiv for Tuesday showed a high of minus 6 degrees Celcius (28 degrees Fahrenheit) and a low of minus 13 C (8 F).
The overnight attack wounded at least one woman, Klitschko said, adding that she was later hospitalized. Several buildings, including a primary school, were also damaged.
"Municipal and energy services are working to restore heating, water and electricity at homes throughout the city," the mayor said.
Russia's latest air attacks come several days after the worst strikes on Ukraine's energy grid since the full-scale invasion in February 2022. Half of Kyiv had lost electricity and heating as a result of those strikes, which took place on Jan. 9.
AFP contributed reporting.
