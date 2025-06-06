Russian Air Barrage Kills 4 in Kyiv

Russia fired ballistic missiles and attack drones at the Ukrainian capital overnight, city officials said Friday morning, killing at least four people after President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate for Ukraine's stunning drone attacks on Russian airbases last week.

Besides Kyiv, the barrage also targeted regions in the western part of the country, like Lviv and Volyn, which border EU and NATO member Poland.

At least four people were killed and 20 wounded in the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media. AFP journalists heard explosions and air raid sirens echo out over the capital throughout the night.

"Kyiv came under another attack involving drones and ballistic missiles. Rescuers are responding to the aftermath at several locations across the city," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine wrote on Telegram.

AFP reporters saw a charred crater in the side of a high-rise residential block in Kyiv, with debris and broken glass strewn across the parking lot in front of the building.

One image published by the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office showed a children's playground scattered with rubble and shards of glass.