Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Drone Strike Kills 3 in Ukraine Capital, Mayor Says

By AFP
The head of Kyiv's military administration said early Sunday that “several” Russian drones were operating over the city. Telegram / Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

An overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv killed three people and wounded dozens, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday.

The head of Kyiv's military administration said early Sunday that “several” Russian drones were operating over the city, and warned people to “remain in shelters.”

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said later that “according to preliminary information, three people died and 27 were wounded” in the attack.

The wounded included six children, Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He said drone fragments fell onto a nine-story residential building in the northeastern Desnyansky district, sparking fires in apartments on several floors.

Fragments damaged another nine-floor block in the same district, where five people were rescued, he said.

And more drone fragments fell on a 16-story residential block in the northern Obolonsky district, damaging an apartment, Klitschko said.

The strikes came a day after other Russian drone and missile strikes killed four and wounded around 20 others in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian authorities.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump played down prospects of a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying he was “not going to be wasting my time.”

The remarks came as Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev met with Trump administration officials including special envoy Steve Witkoff, a Russian source familiar with the talks told AFP. The discussions were expected to continue on Sunday.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones , Kyiv

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Launches War’s Largest Drone Attack Just Days After Peace Talks, Ukraine Says

One person was killed and parts of Ukraine were under an air raid alert for nine hours, with authorities saying Russia launched 273 drones.
2 Min read

Russian Drone Attack Kills 1 in Kyiv Suburbs

Local authorities said a truck driver was killed after he was hit by falling debris from a Russian drone that had been shot down.
1 Min read

Russian Air Attack on Central Kyiv Kills At Least 2, Wounds 6

Ukrainian officials said Russian drones targeted Kyiv’s Pechersky district, home to the presidential palace and government quarter.
1 Min read

Kyiv and Moscow Targeted by Overnight Drone Attacks

Both capitals were targeted by opposing drone attacks, which were largely intercepted by anti-aircraft defenses.
2 Min read