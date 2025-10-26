Russian Drone Strike Kills 3 in Ukraine Capital, Mayor Says

An overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv killed three people and wounded dozens, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday.

The head of Kyiv's military administration said early Sunday that “several” Russian drones were operating over the city, and warned people to “remain in shelters.”

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said later that “according to preliminary information, three people died and 27 were wounded” in the attack.

The wounded included six children, Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He said drone fragments fell onto a nine-story residential building in the northeastern Desnyansky district, sparking fires in apartments on several floors.