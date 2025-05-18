Russia Launches War’s Largest Drone Attack Just Days After Peace Talks, Ukraine Says

The largest known Russian drone attack since the full-scale war began in 2022 killed a woman in the Kyiv region and injured at least three people, Ukrainian authorities said early on Sunday, as Moscow stepped up strikes following peace talks on Friday.

As of 8 a.m. local time, Russia had launched 273 drones, targeting the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, Ukraine's air force said.

Based on data provided by the air force, this was Russia's largest drone attack on Ukraine since the war began. The record was previously held by a Feb. 23, 2025, strike, on the eve of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, when Moscow launched 267 drones.

The overnight Russian barrage killed a 28-year-old woman in the capital region and injured at least three people, including a 4-year-old child, Ukrainian authorities said.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in the Obukhiv district, a woman died from her injuries,” Mykola Kalashnik, governor of the Kyiv region, posted on Telegram.

Kyiv and the region around it, as well as the eastern part of Ukraine, were under air raid alert for nine straight hours overnight before it was finally called off around 9 a.m. local time. Air defense units were engaged several times trying to repel attacks, the military said on Telegram.

“It's been a tough night. The Russians have always used war and attacks to intimidate everyone in negotiations,” Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, wrote on Telegram about Sunday's attack.