Death Toll From Russian Attack on Kyiv Rises to 28

By AFP
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency services in Kyiv said Wednesday that the death toll from a Russian air attack the previous day had risen to 28, with more than 130 others wounded.

Russia launched dozens of drones and missiles at Kyiv early Tuesday in what President Volodymyr Zelensky called "one of the most horrific attacks" on the capital since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion.

"Currently, 28 Kyiv residents are confirmed dead. Rescue workers are still working at the sites of destruction," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

The state emergency services gave the same toll, saying 23 of those killed were in a single nine-story building.

Zelensky said Russia launched 440 drones and 32 missiles in the countrywide strikes and urged the international community not to "turn a blind eye."

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed it carried out "precision strikes" on military targets in the Kyiv region.

Moscow has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks despite direct peace talks and U.S. attempts to mediate an end to the war.

Read more about: Kyiv , Ukraine war

