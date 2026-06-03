Ukrainian Drone Attack on Bus in Occupied Donetsk Kills 8, Kremlin-Installed Official Says

A Ukrainian drone strike killed eight people and wounded 10 others in the occupied Donetsk region after crashing into a passenger bus, Kremlin-installed authorities said Wednesday morning, as overnight attacks killed at least two people in Russia.

The long-distance coach had departed from Moscow and was traveling to Simferopol in annexed Crimea when it was hit in the town of Yenakiieve.

"One of the seriously injured passengers died from his injuries. A total of eight people have died and ten have been injured," Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-installed head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, told the news agency Interfax.

Russian state media published images of the vehicle, which was left completely burned out on the roadside.

In Russia, three employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry were killed and two firefighters were injured while responding to a blaze that had broken out as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in the western Smolensk region.