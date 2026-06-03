From Cognac to Apricots: These Armenian Products Are Now Off-Limits in Russia

Russia has restricted sales or imports of Armenian produce, flowers, mineral water and alcoholic products over the past month, ramping up economic pressure on the South Caucasus country as it pursues closer European integration.

Ostensibly imposed over alleged health and safety violations, the restrictions come ahead of parliamentary elections in Armenia, where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party is up against an array of Russia-friendly opposition groups.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invoked what he called the “Ukrainian scenario” to warn Armenia against pursuing closer ties with the EU, and said it is “impossible” to be in both the EU and the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union.

Here is a running list of all the products that Russia has banned:

Flowers: On May 22, Russia’s agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor restricted the import of flower products from Armenia.

Wine and cognac: On May 25, consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor suspended the sale of several Armenian alcoholic products made by Armenian producers Vedi-Alco, the Abovyan Brandy Factory and the Shakhnazaryan Wine and Brandy House.

Produce: On May 28, Rosselkhoznadzor restricted the import of “fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, fresh herbs and strawberries originating in or shipped from Armenia.” This list was later expanded to include cherries, apricots, plums, peaches, nectarines and fresh grapes. The ban also includes the transit of these products to other Eurasian Economic Union countries. On Wednesday, Rosselkhoznadzor banned the import of pome fruits — apples, pears, quince and other fleshy fruits — eggplants, potatoes and dried fruits.

Mineral water: On May 29, Rospotrebnadzor blocked the sale of Jermuk, a popular Armenian mineral water brand, citing “excessive levels of bicarbonate ions, chlorides and sulfates.”

Fish: Rosselkhoznadzor on Monday suspended seafood imports from all but two of Armenia’s processing plants. Following a week of field inspections of fish processing facilities in Armenia and of aquaculture farms specializing in trout breeding and rearing, which half of the companies refused to undergo, the agency said: “Armenia must suspend all veterinary certification for shipments of live fish and seafood products bound for Russian recipients from all Armenian companies.”