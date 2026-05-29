Russia Targets Mineral Water in Latest Trade Restriction Against Armenia

Russia’s consumer safety watchdog has blocked the sale of an additional 64.5 million bottles of Armenian mineral water, ramping up what appears to be an economic pressure campaign against Yerevan over its pursuit of closer relations with the European Union.

Rospotrebnadzor said Friday that it suspended all new sales of Jermuk, a popular Armenian mineral water brand. The move, effective May 28, brings the total volume of Jermuk water pulled from Russian store shelves and online marketplaces by the agency to more than 100 million units since the beginning of 2026, after the sale of 338,000 bottles was initially banned in April.

“Excessive levels of bicarbonate ions, chlorides and sulfates were detected in the water. This could lead to misconceptions about its medicinal properties and negatively impact health,” Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

Despite the official explanation of quality and compliance concerns, the suspension of sales is likely political in nature, as Russia recently restricted the sale or imports of Armenian produce, flowers and alcoholic products over various health and safety violations.

At the same time, Russia this week threatened to rip up a 2013 bilateral agreement guaranteeing Armenia duty-free natural gas and oil if it continues to pursue closer relations with the European Union, including membership in the bloc.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shrugged off the energy threats, arguing that EU membership would eventually bring in far more money than Armenia would lose from higher energy costs imposed by Russia.