Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Volgograd and Bryansk Kill 3

Three people were killed in a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks across Russia overnight, local authorities said Friday morning, with the strikes targeting a chemical plant and reportedly setting fire to a major oil refinery.

In the Volgograd region, Governor Andrei Bocharov said a 60-year-old man was killed at a synthetic fiber plant in the town of Volzhsky, located across the Volga River from the regional capital.

A 55-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition following the strike but later died from her injuries.

Unverified reports and videos on social media suggested that a Lukoil-operated oil refinery in Volgograd also caught fire during the overnight attacks. In 2024, the Volgograd refinery processed 13.7 million metric tons of oil, according to Reuters.

In the Bryansk border region, Acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said a civilian was killed during a drone strike on the village of Solovyovka, located directly across the frontier from Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 208 Ukrainian drones nationwide between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.