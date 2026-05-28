Russia Ramps Up Pressure on Armenia With Produce Import Ban

Russia will suspend imports of fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs from Armenia, the country’s agricultural safety watchdog said Thursday, marking a sharp escalation in trade restrictions as Yerevan pursues closer ties with the European Union.

“Rosselkhoznadzor is introducing temporary restrictions starting May 30, 2026, on the import of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, fresh herbs and strawberries originating in or shipped from Armenia,” the agency said in a statement.

While Rosselkhoznadzor cited safety concerns — claiming it documented 181 cases of contaminated Armenian produce so far this year — the move is likely political in nature, as Russian authorities recently suspended the import of flowers and sale of some Armenian alcoholic products in Russian stores.

At the same time, Russia this week threatened to rip up a 2013 bilateral agreement guaranteeing Armenia duty-free natural gas and oil if it continues to pursue closer relations with the European Union, including membership in the bloc.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shrugged off the energy threats. He argued that EU membership would eventually bring in far more money than Armenia would lose from an increase in Russian natural gas prices.