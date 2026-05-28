Z-Pop Star Shaman Just Dropped His Latest Music Video – and It’s Something Else

Pro-war pop icon Shaman released a new music video on Thursday that uses AI-generated deepfakes to draft exiled Kremlin critics into his personal backing choir.

The video for the song “Mother Russia” opens with Shaman answering a question originally posed by exiled YouTuber Yury Dud: “What is Russia for you?” Shaman looks at the camera and says: “For me, Russia is a mother you cannot betray.”

Shaman spends the video playing a brooding intelligence operative reviewing dissident case files in a dimly lit office. He spreads out photos of rappers Morgenshtern, Noize MC and Oxxxymiron, alongside dozens of other “foreign agents,” like exiled journalists, political analysts and businessmen Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Oleg Tinkov.

Shaman then lifts his hands like an orchestra conductor, cutting to the photographs as the AI-animated dissidents sing out the chorus in unison: “Mother Russia, you’re in my heart, you’re the only one, with you until the end.”