Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian TV Channel Removes 'LGBT' Rainbow From K-Pop Music Video

Before and after TNT Music removed the rainbow from Seventeen's music video. © HYBE LABELS

A popular Russian television channel removed the rainbow featured in a K-pop music video over concerns that it could violate the country's laws against “LGBT propaganda,” Russian media reported.

TNT Music, which runs a chart show dedicated to South Korean pop music, has already been fined for violating Russia's “LGBT propaganda” laws with previous broadcasts of foreign-made music videos. 

But when it recently aired the video for the boy band Seventeen's hit song “God of Music,” the channel took no chances and transformed a rainbow featured in the original video into a gray cloud. 

TNT Music appears to have erred on the side of caution after a Moscow court fined its owner Fonbet TV 1 million rubles ($10,800) in July for “LGBT propaganda” when it aired Finnish singer Alma’s music video for the song “Summer Really Hurt Us.”

The channel faces another fine of up to 16 million rubles ($174,000) on four administrative charges of spreading “LGBT propaganda” among minors, according to Russian state media. 

In 2013, Russia banned “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” toward minors.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin expanded the ban to outlaw public displays of non-traditional relationships and lifestyles to people of any age, not just minors.

Read more about: LGBT , Music

Read more

not for kids

Russian Music Channel Fined for 'Gay Propaganda' at Awards Show

The June 2021 Muz-TV music awards featured gender-flipping stars and what viewers said resembled a same-sex wedding.
right to love

Russian Band Releases Pro-LGBT Video

Sansara's video portrays "two people who love each other but forbid themselves," says writer Evgeny Primachenko.
conservative pushback

Russian Music Awards Probed for ‘Gay Propaganda’ – Reports

The Muz-TV awards featured attendees in gender-flipped clothing and what viewers said resembled a gay marriage ceremony.
'i never paid'

Madonna Says Russia Fined Her $1M for Gay Rights Speech

Russian courts denied that the ruling took place.