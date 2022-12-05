Putin Signs Expanded 'Gay Propaganda' Ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law expanding the existing ban on so-called “LGBT propaganda” toward the entire population, not just minors, on Monday.



People of all ages are now banned from accessing certain content under the new legislation. From now on, LGBT relationships and "lifestyles" cannot be displayed or mentioned, according to activists.

The display of LGBT relationships is also banned from advertising campaigns, films, video games, books and media publications. Outlets that break the new law could be fined or shut down by the government.

Organizations could be fined up to 4 million rubles for spreading information about “non-traditional sexual relations” among minors or exhibiting information that “can make minors want to change their gender.”

Under the new law, foreigners who break the law would be expelled from the country.

As part of the Kremlin's conservative agenda, Russia banned "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations" toward minors in 2013. A fine or 15 days in prison may be imposed for such "propaganda," under current laws.

In Russia, homosexuality was a crime until 1993, and until 1999 it was regarded as a mental illness.