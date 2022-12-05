Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Putin Signs Expanded 'Gay Propaganda' Ban

Updated:
kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law expanding the existing ban on so-called “LGBT propaganda” toward the entire population, not just minors, on Monday.

People of all ages are now banned from accessing certain content under the new legislation. From now on, LGBT relationships and "lifestyles" cannot be displayed or mentioned, according to activists.

The display of LGBT relationships is also banned from advertising campaigns, films, video games, books and media publications. Outlets that break the new law could be fined or shut down by the government.  

Organizations could be fined up to 4 million rubles for spreading information about “non-traditional sexual relations” among minors or exhibiting information that  “can make minors want to change their gender.”

Under the new law, foreigners who break the law would be expelled from the country. 

As part of the Kremlin's conservative agenda, Russia banned "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations" toward minors in 2013. A fine or 15 days in prison may be imposed for such "propaganda," under current laws.

In Russia, homosexuality was a crime until 1993, and until 1999 it was regarded as a mental illness.

Read more about: LGBT , Human rights

Read more

human rights

Russia Warns of ‘Pandora’s Box’ in Crimea Atrocities Court Clash

Russia has shown little respect for other international courts where it’s been sued over its annexation of Crimea.
human rights

Russia Flouted Dead Lawyer Magnitsky's Rights – European Court

Magnitsky died in pre-trial detention in November 2009, having been charged with organizing tax evasion.
Show up uninvited

Pro-Kremlin Activists Storm NGO Protest Forum, Saying: ‘We Don’t Want Maidan in Russia’

The fringe nationalist groups' members spilled a foul-smelling liquid, sang patriotic songs and left.
Imprisoned Opposition

Russia’s Political Prisoner Population Grew Sixfold in 4 Years – NGO

The Russian pro-democracy group urged the UN to “seek justice for those who are deprived of it at home.” 