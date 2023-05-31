Russian Lawmakers Introduce Bill Banning Sex Reassignment

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday submitted a bill to parliament that would ban legal or surgical sex changes, the latest in a series of conservative proposals put forward since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine last year.

The bill would prohibit “medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person,” according to the website of the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

This would include "the formation of a person's primary and (or) secondary sexual characteristics."

The bill also says the government will determine a list of allowed interventions "related to the treatment of congenital physiological anomalies in children."