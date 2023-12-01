Russian TV Channel Fined Over Alleged LGBT Video Clip

A Russian TV channel was fined $5,500 on Friday for showing a music video by ex-Eurovision contestant Sergey Lazarev that allegedly showed same-sex couples holding hands.

The move comes a day after Russia's top court effectively outlawed LGBTQ activism, cementing a long crackdown on the community as the Kremlin pushes ultra-conservative social values.

St. Petersburg's Vyborg District Court found that AIVA, a Russian music channel, broadcast Lazarev's music video "So Beautiful" — which features clips of couples holding hands.

In one clip, the hands appeared to belong to "two different people of the same sex," the court said, breaking Russia's strict laws outlawing "gay propaganda."