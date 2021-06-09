Russian Music Awards Probed for ‘Gay Propaganda’ – Reports

Russia will probe the recent national music awards for “gay propaganda” after it featured attendees in gender-flipped clothing and what viewers said resembled a gay marriage ceremony.

Last Friday’s Muz-TV music awards broadcast sparked controversy when beauty blogger Igor Sinyak walked the red carpet in a gown and one of Russia’s highest-paid TikTokers Danya Milokhin appeared in a half-dress, half-tuxedo.

Pop icon Filipp Kirkorov also turned heads when he and rapper Dava, both wearing tailcoats, arrived in a flower-adorned convertible accompanied by oiled and shirtless bodybuilders. Some viewers likened their appearance to a “coming out” or a gay wedding.