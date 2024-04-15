TikTok Users Turn Russian Pro-War Song Into ‘LGBT Anthem’

A song by the Russian pro-war pop star Shaman is being used in TikTok videos showing same-sex couples embracing, a trend that appears aimed at ironically juxtaposing “extremist” LGBTQ+ lifestyles with the song’s militaristic overtones.

“Moy Boy,” whose title translates into English as “My Fight,” features the lyrics “I’m Russian, I go to the end,” while its accompanying music video shows scenes of camouflaged Russian soldiers serving in occupied eastern Ukraine.

Some listeners have reinterpreted “Moy Boy” into a more literal anglicization of the phrase “My Boy” and used it as background music for TikToks in which they show their queer relationships.