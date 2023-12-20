Russian Court Finds ‘Gay Propaganda’ in Pro-War Singer’s Music Video

A Russian music channel has been fined for displaying “LGBT propaganda” by airing a music video by popular pro-war singer Nikolai Baskov, the independent Vyorstka news website reported Wednesday.

Moscow’s Tagansky District Court determined that the video for Baskov’s 2012 single “Strannik” (Wanderer), which depicts an imagined orgy in the Roman Empire, contains “signs of a romantic interpersonal relationship” between the video’s protagonist and another man.

The court found the entertainment channel Tochka TV guilty of “LGBT propaganda” and fined it 1 million rubles ($11,000), according to Vyorstka.

The judge explained the ruling by stating that “the protagonist’s jealousy is not toward a female, but a male who has cheated on the protagonist with a female.”