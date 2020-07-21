Madonna Says Russia Fined Her $1M for Gay Rights Speech

Pop icon Madonna said Monday that Russia had fined her for speaking in support of LGBT rights during her last concert there. Russian courts, however, said there was no such ruling. At her Aug. 8, 2012, show in St. Petersburg, Madonna told the cheering crowd that “gay people here and all around the world have the same rights to be treated with dignity, with respect, with tolerance, with compassion, with love.”

The singer shared a video of the speech on her social media pages Monday. “I was fined $1 million by the government for supporting the gay community. I never paid…,” she wrote. At the time, Madonna was also actively campaigning in support of Pussy Riot, the punk band whose members were on trial for their anti-Putin “punk prayer” performance at a Moscow cathedral. Following the singer's social media post, the St. Petersburg court system said two Russian activist groups had filed a lawsuit against her for what they claimed to be homosexual and pedophilia propaganda.

