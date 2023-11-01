Pussy Riot Decries Russian Wartime Propaganda in New Music Video  

Members of the feminist activist group Pussy Riot on Wednesday released their latest anti-war music video “Swan Lake,” where they decry the effects of Kremlin propaganda and call for the return of Ukrainian children forcibly transferred to Russia since the start of the war.

“Children are the most vulnerable in this war. Children should not suffer,” the group said in a press release accompanying the new music video.

“We demand the immediate release of all abducted Ukrainian children,” the statement continued.

Created in collaboration with Russia-based artist Alisa Gorshenina (Alice Hualice), the music video exudes the atmosphere of dark Slavic folktales — used to show the world through the eyes of children in wartime Russia.