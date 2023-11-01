Pussy Riot Decries Russian Wartime Propaganda in New Music Video  

Members of the feminist activist group Pussy Riot on Wednesday released their latest anti-war music video “Swan Lake,” where they decry the effects of Kremlin propaganda and call for the return of Ukrainian children forcibly transferred to Russia since the start of the war.
“Children are the most vulnerable in this war. Children should not suffer,” the group said in a press release accompanying the new music video.
“We demand the immediate release of all abducted Ukrainian children,” the statement continued.
Created in collaboration with Russia-based artist Alisa Gorshenina (Alice Hualice), the music video exudes the atmosphere of dark Slavic folktales — used to show the world through the eyes of children in wartime Russia.
The video showcases many elements of Gorshenina's signature artistic style, including flower-like masks as well as giant fabric hands featured in her iconic work called “Throwing My Hands Up.”
At the same time, the video's soundtrack combines the familiar tune from Pyotr Chaikovsky’s Swan Lake ballet with electronic music elements and politically charged lyrics that play on common tropes used in Russian state propaganda, such as calling explosions “bangs” or accusing Ukraine of bombing its own cities.
Pussy Riot’s latest music video release kicks off the start of the North American leg of its RIOT DAYS tour.
Based on the book by group member Masha Alyokkhina, who escaped Russia last year while disguised as a food courier, the award-winning show features a combination of music, theater performance and video.
Further information about the tour and tickets can be found here.