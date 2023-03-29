Russia Places Pussy Riot Co-Founder Nadya Tolokonnikova on Wanted List   

Russia’s Interior Ministry has placed Nadya Tolokonnikova, co-founder of Russian feminist protest and performance art group Pussy Riot, on its wanted list, independent news outlet Mediazona reported Wednesday.

Though the ministry didn’t specify which criminal offense prompted the move, the Russian authorities opened an investigation into Tolokonnikova for "insulting the religious feelings of believers" earlier this year, something that now comes with criminal sanctions.

The criminal probe into Tolokonnikova was prompted by a social media post she made which allegedly expressed “clear disrespect for society” and showed actions that had been “committed in order to insult the religious feelings of believers,” according to information obtained by Russian RBC business daily.