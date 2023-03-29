Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Places Pussy Riot Co-Founder Nadya Tolokonnikova on Wanted List   

Pussy Riot co-founder Nadezhda Tolokonnikova. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP / TASS

Russia’s Interior Ministry has placed Nadya Tolokonnikova, co-founder of Russian feminist protest and performance art group Pussy Riot, on its wanted list, independent news outlet Mediazona reported Wednesday. 

Though the ministry didn’t specify which criminal offense prompted the move, the Russian authorities opened an investigation into Tolokonnikova for "insulting the religious feelings of believers" earlier this year, something that now comes with criminal sanctions.

The criminal probe into Tolokonnikova was prompted by a social media post she made which allegedly expressed “clear disrespect for society” and showed actions that had been “committed in order to insult the religious feelings of believers,” according to information obtained by Russian RBC business daily. 

Tolokonnikova was arrested on charges of hooliganism alongside fellow Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Yekaterina Samutsevich in March 2012 after staging an impromptu performance in Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior to protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

She was subsequently sentenced to two years in prison, but was released in December 2013 as part of a general amnesty.

Tolokonnikova — who currently lives outside Russia — was added to Russia’s list of so-called “foreign agents” in December 2021.

