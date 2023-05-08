Russia Arrests Suspect in Pro-War Novelist’s Assassination Attempt

The suspect in the car blast that wounded pro-Kremlin nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin and killed another person has been indicted on charges of terrorism and arms smuggling, Russia’s top investigative body said Monday.

Alexander Permyakov faces up to 20 years in prison on charges of terrorism and 15 years for arms smuggling, Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

Permyakov was detained in the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow on Saturday, hours after the explosion that wounded Prilepin and killed his friend Alexander Shubin.

The Investigative Committee on Sunday published footage of Permyakov in which he confesses to the act and says he had been recruited by Ukraine’s special services in 2018.

State media reports citing Permyakov’s relatives have identified him as having fought on the side of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Nizhny Novgorod’s Semyonovsky District Court on Monday ruled to place Permyakov in pre-trial detention for two months.