Dubrovka Theatre Siege Victims Remain Haunted 20 Years on

Twenty years since Chechen separatists seized a crowded theatre in Moscow, spurring a hostage standoff that ended with more than one hundred dead, the survivors remain haunted by their memories and plagued by unanswered questions. On Oct. 23, 2002 — as the Second Chechen War was raging in southern Russia — armed militants burst into Moscow's Dubrovka Theatre during a sold-out performance of the musical "Nord-Ost." Demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops from Chechnya, the attackers held 900 people for three nights until Russian forces stormed the theatre in the early hours of Oct. 26, 2002. Two decades on, Svetlana Gubareva, 65, can't stop thinking about the ordeal that turned out to be her final outing with her 13-year-old daughter Sasha and American fiancé Sandy Alan Booker. "Sandy understood better than me what was going on and told us to lie down on the floor between the rows of seats," she told AFP, recounting the moment the gunmen rushed the stage.

news Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid Read more

She had met Booker, a 49-year-old engineer from Oklahoma, on a dating site and that night they were celebrating Gubareva lodging her visa application at the U.S. embassy. They had bought the last three tickets to see the show. 'A burst of bullets' It all started at the beginning of the second act when the audience was waiting for a highly anticipated moment in the performance that would see a large prop plane make a landing on stage. Instead, camouflage-clad men in masks stormed onto the stage. "A lot of the people sitting near me thought this was some sort of artistic decision or part of the show," she said. "They didn't believe it was a takeover — until one of the Chechens fired a burst of bullets at the ceiling." What followed was a 57-hour siege that Gubareva constantly relives: hundreds of hostages paralyzed by fear; female militants wearing belts with explosives; the stench from the orchestra pit used as a lavatory. Together with Booker, Gubareva and her daughter — both citizens of Kazakhstan — were part of a group of foreigners that the militants promised to release after an intervention from several embassies. On the last night of the takeover, the three of them fell asleep thinking ahead to their promised release at 8 a.m. the next day. But in the early hours of Oct. 26, Russian forces dispersed an unknown gas into the ventilation systems knocking out both hostages and attackers before storming the building.