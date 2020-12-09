Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Condemns Attempts to Justify Chechen Beheading of French Teacher

Abdulakh Anzorov, 18, was shot dead by French police on Oct. 16 after decapitating history teacher Samuel Paty, who had displayed Prophet Muhammad cartoons in a class on freedom of speech. Alexis Sciard / IP3 / Zuma / TASS

The Kremlin has spoken out against attempts to justify the beheading of a French teacher by a Chechen refugee following a Chechen state television segment that cast the killer in a sympathetic light.

Abdulakh Anzorov, 18, was shot dead by French police on Oct. 16 after decapitating history teacher Samuel Paty, who had displayed Prophet Muhammad cartoons in a class on freedom of speech.

The Grozny television channel’s Monday news segment on Anzorov’s funeral in Chechnya called him a “God-fearing youth” who was driven to commit the murder by an "Islamophobic provocation" and “pressure on the feelings of believers.” 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on whether or not the statements made during the segment could be considered a justification of terrorism.

“You know that state channels give different points of view,” Peskov said Tuesday. “This point of view may possibly have nothing in common with that single point of view, which in this case might be true, and that’s the point of view that correlates with the position on the absolute condemnation of this murder and unacceptability of such actions.”

When asked about reports of Anzorov’s funeral on Monday, Peskov said he couldn’t confirm whether or not Anzorov was buried on Chechen soil after being repatriated from France.

The only thing that can be said with certainty is that this is undoubtedly a terrorist act that is not subject to anything but deep condemnation and rejection," Peskov told journalists.

"The topic here is absolutely unambiguous: We are talking about a murderer, we are talking about a terrorist. And his actions are absolutely condemned and are unacceptable," he said.

France has charged three other students with complicity in a terrorist murder following Paty’s death.

Read more about: Kremlin , Chechnya , Terrorism

Read more

Terrorism

Chechnya Police Deny Detaining Dozens of Children After Terror Attacks

A group of minors is suspected of being behind a series of attacks in Chechnya on Aug. 20 that included a botched suicide bombing and a stabbing.
Terrorism

FSB Discovers Grave of Assassinated Militant Umarov in Ingushetia

The grave of a terrorist leader assassinated by Russian forces in 2013 has been discovered in the mountains of the republic of Ingushetia, the Federal...
Terrorism

Six Russian National Guard Soldiers Killed During Attack in Chechnya

Six soldiers from Russia’s National Guard were killed and three were injured during an overnight raid on Stanitsa Naurskaya, a military town in the north...
no ban

6 Days Off Booze Is Enough for Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine, Developer Says

The comments come after officials overseeing Russia’s Covid-19 response urged Sputnik V recipients to abstain from alcohol for nearly two months.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.